Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

