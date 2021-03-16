Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
