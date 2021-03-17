Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
