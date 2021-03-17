Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main content
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

