Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. You may …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Rain. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inc…