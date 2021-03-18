Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.