Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South.