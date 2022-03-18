Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
