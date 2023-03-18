Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.