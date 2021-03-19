Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.