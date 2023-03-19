Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.