Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

