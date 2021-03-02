Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
