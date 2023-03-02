Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chance of severe storms this morning, strong winds Monday afternoon in central and southern Illinois
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and a few storms could be severe. Not much rain this afternoon, but very windy conditions for…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is for…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 de…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…