Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
