Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

