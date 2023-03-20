Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.