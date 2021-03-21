Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.