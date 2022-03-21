Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.