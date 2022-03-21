Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Rain looks likely for all of Illinois Friday with severe storms possible in the southern part of the state. Check out the latest timing and see what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Wednesday will be a fantastic March day in central and southern Illinois, but a cold front Thursday evening will bring rain back to the area and lower our temps. Full details in our latest forecast.
Rain chances will stay small for today across central & southern Illinois, but are going up in a big way for Friday. See how long the rain will stick around & how cold it will get behind the front.
