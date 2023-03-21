Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
