Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

