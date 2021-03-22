Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
