Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.