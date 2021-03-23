 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News