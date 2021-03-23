Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.