Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely for all of Illinois Friday with severe storms possible in the southern part of the state. Check out the latest timing and see what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast.
While the heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Tuesday, rain chances will be sticking around in the days ahead. And temperatures will continue to drop. Full details in our updated forecast.
Rain chances will stay small for today across central & southern Illinois, but are going up in a big way for Friday. See how long the rain will stick around & how cold it will get behind the front.
Watch now: Nice today, but colder and wet conditions for Tuesday across central and southern Illinois
Enjoy the high temps in the 70s today. A cold front arriving tonight will bring colder weather and quite a bit of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. See all the changes in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies …
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Exp…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Perio…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.