Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.