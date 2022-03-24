Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.