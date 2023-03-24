Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots of rain around Thursday through Saturday in Illinois. Flooding and a few severe storms are expected, especially in southern Illinois. Get…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the are…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees t…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecas…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Perio…