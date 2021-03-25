Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.