Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.