Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from FRI 7:24 PM CDT until SAT 1:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
