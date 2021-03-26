 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

