Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.