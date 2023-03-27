Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms and eventually some snow expected in Illinois Friday and Saturday. Here's the latest forecast
Severe storms and flooding possible in southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. A chance for snow in central Illinois Saturday morning.…
Lots of rain around Thursday through Saturday in Illinois. Flooding and a few severe storms are expected, especially in southern Illinois. Get…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the are…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …