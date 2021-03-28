 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

