Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms and eventually some snow expected in Illinois Friday and Saturday. Here's the latest forecast
Severe storms and flooding possible in southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. A chance for snow in central Illinois Saturday morning.…
Lots of rain around Thursday through Saturday in Illinois. Flooding and a few severe storms are expected, especially in southern Illinois. Get…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the are…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 de…