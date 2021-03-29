Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
