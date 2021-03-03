Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
