Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

