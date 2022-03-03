Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Hunga Tonga erupted on Jan. 15 and lasted 11 hours, blasting a plume of ash and water vapor 34 miles into the atmosphere.