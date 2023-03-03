Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Carbondale, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
