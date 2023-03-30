Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
