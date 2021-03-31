Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.