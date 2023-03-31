Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
