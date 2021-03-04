Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
