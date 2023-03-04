Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Chance of severe storms this morning, strong winds Monday afternoon in central and southern Illinois
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and a few storms could be severe. Not much rain this afternoon, but very windy conditions for…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect …