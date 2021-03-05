 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 8:00 PM CST. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

