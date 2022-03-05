 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

