Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 5:08 PM CST until FRI 9:26 PM CST.