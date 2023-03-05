Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 5:08 PM CST until FRI 9:26 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Chance of severe storms this morning, strong winds Monday afternoon in central and southern Illinois
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and a few storms could be severe. Not much rain this afternoon, but very windy conditions for…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Tod…