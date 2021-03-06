Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.