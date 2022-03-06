Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
