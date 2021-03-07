Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.