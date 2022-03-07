Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:23 AM CST until MON 3:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.