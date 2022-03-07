Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:23 AM CST until MON 3:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It sh…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Br…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
For the first time since it was filled more than 50 years ago, Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, is projected to dip past a critical threshold.