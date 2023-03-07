Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 5:15 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area …
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low.…