Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

