Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 4:48 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
