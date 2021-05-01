 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

